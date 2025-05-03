Four Soldiers Killed As Terrorists Hit Nigerian Army Camp With Heavy Explosion, Gunfire

At least four soldiers reportedly died in the deadly attack on 27 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State, on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Naija News reports that the Force Headquarters confirmed via its official social media handles earlier that its men entered into gun exchange with suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The military, however, had yet to give further details on the attack as of the time of filing this report.

It is worth noting that the attack is coming barely 24 hours after the North East Governors Forum met in the Yobe state capital, Damaturu, and adopted a multidimensional approach to tackle insurgency in the region.

A security source, who escaped the attack, told Daily Trust that the Saturday attack happened around 2:00 AM.

He noted that the suspected Boko Haram terrorists launched explosives, destroying several operational equipment and killing four of their men in the process.

“We were taken off guard by the heavy explosion and gunfire, but we stood our ground. A lot of our fighting equipment were destroyed during the encounter.

“Yes, we lost four of our men, just as they also recorded casualties during the fierce battle that last for hours,” the security source told journalists.

Naija News reports that Buni Yadi, located 65 kilometres from Damaturu, the capital of the state, is the hometown of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

According to a local source who sought refuge at the headquarters of the local Council, numerous residents have vacated their homes in search of safer areas.

“The military had shut down vehicular movement on the busy road, which serves as a link between Yobe and Biu and other towns in southern Borno,” he told newsmen.

Two weeks prior, Boko Haram militants launched an attack on a military site in the Chalie region of Buni Yadi, resulting in the deaths of three soldiers.

In recent months, communities in Borno have endured continuous assaults, with insurgents specifically targeting villages and military installations, notably in Sabon Gari, Wajiroko, and Wulgo, where they have displaced troops and seized weapons and ammunition, among other items.

Concerned about the escalating situation, Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Shehu of Borno, Senator Ali Ndume, and other federal and state legislators have called upon the federal government to take decisive action.