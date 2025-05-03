Five Top Bandit Leaders Eliminated In Zamfara (Full List)

The Nigerian Army has announced the elimination of five high-profile terrorist leaders in Zamfara State, marking a significant breakthrough in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts across the region.

The slain terror commanders include Auta Jijji, Dankali, Sagidi, Kachallah Rijaji, and Kachallah Suza.

In a statement released by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sulaiman Omale, the army said the successful operations were carried out in Talata Mafara and Kaura Namoda local government areas.

Troops Engage Armed Bandits in Mai Kwanugga

According to the statement, troops from Combat Team-6 engaged a group of armed terrorists at Mai Kwanugga village in Talata Mafara LGA, where the assailants had been terrorizing residents and setting homes ablaze.

The operation resulted in a heavy exchange of gunfire, during which the army neutralized the gang leaders and recovered a cache of deadly weapons.

Weapons Cache Recovered

Items recovered from the terrorists include:

4 AK-47 rifles

1 PKT machine gun

2 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers

6 RPG grenades

28 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition

43 rounds of PKT ammunition

Civilian Casualties Recorded

The statement also confirmed that two civilians were unfortunately caught in the crossfire during the operation. The Nigerian Army expressed regret over the incident and assured the public that steps are being taken to minimize such occurrences in future operations.

Troops are continuing mop-up operations in the affected areas to root out remaining elements and prevent further terrorist activity.

The army reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and urged citizens to continue providing credible intelligence that will aid security operations.