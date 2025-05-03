Defence Headquarters Arrest Two Military Officers Helping Terrorists In Northern Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters has announced the arrest of two members of the security forces involved in supporting terrorist activities in the North-East.

In a statement issued on Saturday (today), the Director of Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, clarified that these individuals were part of hybrid forces collaborating with troops to address insurgency in the area.

He noted that the arrests occurred during operations conducted from April 26 to 29 in Bama, Kukawa, and Madagali Local Government Areas.

Additionally, he mentioned that these military personnel were among four individuals supplying logistics to terrorists who were also detained by the troops.

Naija News reports that Kangye characterised the actions of the arrested personnel as a ‘betrayal’ and urged commanders to educate their forces on the importance of avoiding actions that could undermine ongoing military operations.

“In a well-coordinated operation conducted from 26–29 April 2025 in Bama, Kukawa, and Madagali LGAs of Borno and Adamawa states, troops intercepted four terrorists’ logistics suppliers.

“Sadly, two of them were confirmed to be members of the hybrid forces,” the Defence Headquarters spokesman said.

He added: “Commanders are therefore to sensitise hybrid forces personnel to desist from colluding with or encouraging terrorist acts capable of sabotaging our operations.”

Kangye reported that in a recent update, troops, alongside hybrid forces, conducted offensive operations that included fighting patrols, raids, and clearance missions across Gwoza, Dikwa, Bama, Chibok, Gujba, Geidam, and Yunusari LGAs in Borno State.

He noted that these operations resulted in the elimination of several terrorists, the rescue of six individuals who had been kidnapped, and the recovery of various arms, ammunition, motorcycles, and bicycles.

Additionally, Kangye highlighted that in the South-South region, troops made notable progress in combating oil theft and illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta, recovering more than 86,000 litres of stolen crude oil, 72,000 litres of illegally refined diesel, and over 2,600 litres of petrol.

He also mentioned that troops dismantled numerous illegal refining sites and confiscated boats, storage tanks, tricycles, mobile phones, and seven vehicles.