Defections To APC About Survival – LP Rep, Ogene

The Labour Party (LP) House of Representatives member for Ogbaru Constituency, Afam Ogene, has said defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) were about survival.

Naija News reported that concerns have been raised by political analysts on the increasing defection of opposition politicians to the ruling APC.

Recall that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday defected to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Osun PDP lawmaker, Wole Oke, also defected to the APC, among other lawmakers.

Former spokesman to former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Umar Sani, was among politicians who accused President Bola Tinubu of creating a one-party state.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Ogene, who is the leader of LP’s caucus in the House of Reps, stated that “it’s simply about survival.”

The Anambra State lawmaker said to address mass defections of politicians, the country’s laws have to be reviewed.

“What we’ll probably do is to firm up the laws. The constitutional review process is ongoing. Like I pointed out, the only drawback is that those that think that it is in their favour today will not allow radical and progressive changes to be made.

“But we’ll keep putting it on the agenda. The more we speak about it, the more it begins to get into the consciousness of people. So even if we don’t get it right now, in the coming years, I am sure that some more victories will be won and democracy will keep thriving,” he stated.