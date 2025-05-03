Davido Speaks On Resemblance Between Son And Late Ifeanyi, Says It Is Scary

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has disclosed that his son shares an eerie resemblance with his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

In a deeply emotional revelation, during a chat on Apple Music 1 with Ebro Darden, the singer described the similarity as “scary,” noting how the loss of Ifeanyi in 2022 was one of the darkest moments of his life.

Naija News reports that after the tragic passing of Ifeanyi in November 2022, Davido and his wife, Chioma went through a quiet period, secretly tying the knot. Nearly a year later, they welcomed a set of twins in October 2023.

Sharing details on the physical features of his son, Davido stated that his family believes that he is a reincarnation of their late Ifeanyi.

Davido said, “That type of loss made you just be like, ‘I’m out’. I’m just going to chill, take care of my wife and take care of the family and get my head right.

“And the boy looks just like my son that passed. It is scary. It’s like literally him. We’re like, ‘No, it’s him. He came back.”

Now a father again, he reflected on how the pain shaped him: “To come back from that and be blessed with twins out the gate… it just shows God is real.”