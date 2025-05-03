Breaking: Tension As Nigerian Army Clash With ISWAP Terrorists In Yobe

Nigerian Army operatives under the HADIN KAI initiative are presently engaged in a significant firefight with members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which ensued after an assault on the town of Buni Gari in Yobe State.

Naija News reports that the specifics of the confrontation were shared through the agency’s 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.

The terse statement reads, “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI currently in a fierce battle against ISWAP attack at Buni Gari, Yobe State. Details later.”

More details shortly…