Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 3rd May 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 2nd May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1593 and sell at ₦1600 on Wednesday 2nd May, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1606 Lowest Rate ₦1600

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has advised the federal government to prioritize fixing the country’s power challenges for development.

Naija News reports that Adesina said without reliable power, Nigeria’s economy would not achieve its expected growth.

He stated this while delivering a keynote address at the 20th Anniversary Dinner of Chapel Hill Denham in Lagos on Monday.

“Without reliable power Nigeria’s economy will be locked in a never-ending slow growth trajectory, without transformation. You cannot industrialise, you cannot compete, and you certainly cannot create jobs at scale if you don’t have electricity.

“Access to power is not just about lights, it’s about productivity, competitiveness, and prosperity,” he said.

The former Minister of Agriculture stressed that Nigeria’s economy cannot thrive in the global digital economy through diesel generators.

He also called on private sector players to invest in Nigeria’s energy sector to address the nation’s perennial power challenge.