Bandits Kill 11 In Fresh Attacks In Sokoto Villages

At least 11 individuals were reportedly killed in a series of coordinated assaults by armed bandits targeting three communities in Sokoto State.

The sad development was disclosed in a recent publication by renowned security analyst, Zagazola Makama.

In a post on his official 𝕏 account on Saturday, May 3, Makama noted that the attacks took place on the evening of Thursday, May 2, around 7:30 p.m., focusing on villages within the Gwadabawa and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas.

The attackers, described as being in significant numbers, initially invaded Satiru Village, resulting in the deaths of five residents.

They subsequently proceeded to Kunkurus Village, where one individual was killed, and then moved on to the Shadawa community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area, where they shot and killed an additional five people, culminating in a total of eleven casualties.

As reported by Makama, in response to these attacks, troops from Operation FANSAN YANMA, in conjunction with personnel from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Sokoto Community Guards, were deployed to the affected regions.

However, the assailants had already escaped prior to the arrival of security forces. Makama indicated that the troops are currently pursuing the fleeing attackers in an intensified effort to capture those responsible for the fatalities.