Bamise’s Family Makes Fresh Demand After Court Sentenced BRT Driver’s To Death

The family of 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola, murdered by a Bus Rapid Transit driver, Andrew Ominikoron, has called on the government to arrest all accomplices involved in their daughter’s death.

Naija News recalls that Bamise was last seen on February 26, 2022, after boarding a BRT bus driven by Ominikoron at the Ajah axis of Lagos. Her disappearance sparked public outrage and a widespread search at the time.

Nine days later, her lifeless body was found on Carter Bridge in Lagos Island.

After three years of court proceedings, Justice Sherifat Sonaike of a Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square on Friday convicted and sentenced Ominikoron to death by hanging for Ayanwola’s death.

Sonaike held that the prosecution successfully proved its case, relying on the doctrine of “last seen” and the victim’s dying declaration to establish Ominikoron’s guilt.

She said, “On count one which is offence of raping Nneka Udezulu, Ominikoron, is sentenced to life imprisonment. For count three, attempted rape of Anyawola, you are sentenced to 14 years imprisonment. For count five, offence of sexual assault on Dr Victoria Anosike, you are sentenced to three years imprisonment.

“For count four which is the offence of murder of Oluwabamise Ayanwola. Having been found guilty of murder, a capital offence pursuant to Section 301 of the Administrative of Criminal Justice Law, the defendant is hereby sentenced to death.

“You will be hanged by the neck until you are dead. May God have mercy on your soul.”

Reacting to the judgment, the deceased’s elder sister, Onapemipo Damilola, praised Justice Sonaike for delivering the judgment without bias, describing it as fair and commendable.

She also called for the arrest of all those who conspired with the BRT driver to murder her sister.

She said, “The accomplices in the matter should be provided. The judgment was not biased. The judgment was accurate. We thank her so much. She deserves to be praised.”

When asked about possible compensation from the Lagos State Government, Damilola responded that no such offer had been made.

She added, “They never talked about any compensation.”