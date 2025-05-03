Are You Trying To Confirm Your Disability? – Opeyemi Aiyeola Blasts Cheating Men With Low Sexual Performance

Popular Nigerian actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola has blasted men who cheat on their spouses despite having low sexual performance.

Speaking via her Instagram story, the thespian stirred conversations online after raising a bold question directed at unfaithful men with low sexual performance.

She expressed confusion over why some men, despite having what she described as “little/manageable sexual performance,” still engage in infidelity.

She wrote, “Ejor ooo why do men with little/manageable sexual performance cheat gan na. Are dey trying to confirm their disability or… Asking for a friend of a friend. I’ll be in the comment section.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian Box-Office Queen, Funke Akindele, has recounted an experience of being mocked for not having a husband after the marriage with Music Executive, Abdurasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, crashed.

Naija News reports that the movie star, during the inaugural live edition of the ‘WithChude’ podcast, said she has always been aware that therapy is necessary, but never submitted herself over fear of her personal life spreading online.

Funke stated that she is a strong woman, but she broke down in tears over a video of being mocked for not having a husband, and she sought the help of a therapist.

She further advised people to seek therapy, adding that they need to speak up.

She said, “Right from the start, I’ve always known that therapy is important, but I never submitted myself to it. You know, I’d be like, I don’t want anyone to hear about me. They’ll go and spread the gist. But I was dying in silence because I was acting strong.

“Every time I showed strength, they threw more at me — at home, from family, at work, in society. You’re the role model for a lot of people out there. I’m a very strong person. I have that strength, my God. I would hold my face firm, oh yes. When Mum passed on my everything, my prayer partner the politics, the backlash, the insults, you know?

“There was one video I watched. They were mocking me, saying I don’t have a husband. Women dancing and mocking me. I broke down. I cried and cried and cried. Then I told myself, you need to speak to someone about this. You can’t continue like this. You need to speak up, you understand?

“And I reached out, and I started speaking. I felt better. Things I couldn’t tell others, I told my therapist. And now I’m better. So I want to advise you out there: it’s very important for you to speak up. Yes.”