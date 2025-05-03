APGA Chieftain Speaks On Call For Tinubu To Declare State Of Emergency In Zamfara State

A former National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has firmly rejected calls for the declaration of a state of emergency in Zamfara State, stressing that the situation in the state is different from what transpired in Rivers State.

Shinkafi, also a former governorship candidate in Zamfara, speaking on behalf of the Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD), described the demands for a state of emergency as politically motivated, ill-conceived, and unconstitutional.

According to Daily Post, he called the initiative a “calculated attempt” to destabilise the state and cause unnecessary political turmoil, which he said would undermine the efforts of Governor Dauda Lawal.

“There is no comparison between the two states. The situation that led to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is not applicable to Zamfara State,” Shinkafi said.

He noted that the unrest and political tensions in Zamfara were fueled by opposition elements who had failed to secure power through the ballot box and were now sponsoring protests to achieve their objectives through the “backdoor.”

He added that the ongoing protests calling for the declaration of a state of emergency were part of a wider strategy by some factions within the state, who were opposed to the governor’s progress.

“They try to get from the backdoor what they lost in elections,” he asserted.

Shinkafi emphasised that the issues of banditry, insurgency, and kidnapping faced by Zamfara were not unique to the state.

According to him, these challenges had been prevalent before the current administration and were largely linked to the upcoming farming season, which provided criminals with opportunities to extort money from farmers.

He further explained that the resurgence of armed banditry was part of a broader security issue that affected multiple states in Nigeria.

“Compared to previous years, security in Zamfara State has significantly improved,” he noted. However, he lamented that videos and pictures of past attacks were being repurposed and circulated on social media to destabilize the state and tarnish the reputation of Governor Lawal’s administration.

Shinkafi also criticised the constitutional limitations on the powers of state governors in terms of security management. He argued that although governors are constitutionally referred to as the Chief Security Officers of their states, their roles are largely ceremonial.

“The appellation of chief security officers of their states is merely ceremonial,” he stated. He called for an amendment to the Constitution to grant governors the authority to deploy security forces in their states to address security breaches promptly.

Shinkafi called on President Bola Tinubu and the military high command to act swiftly in addressing the security challenges in Zamfara and other affected states.

He urged the government to ensure that military personnel were properly equipped and motivated to combat criminal elements effectively.

“We commend the military personnel for their efforts and urge the Federal Government to motivate them and provide necessary weapons to defeat these criminal elements,” he said.

To further strengthen public safety, Shinkafi proposed that Governor Lawal convene an emergency security summit. The summit would involve key stakeholders such as security chiefs, religious leaders, traditional rulers, local government chairmen, and civil society organisations.

The goal would be to brainstorm and chart a clear path forward in addressing the security challenges facing the state.

“This will further guarantee public safety and order, and forestall the security breach witnessed recently at Kaura Namoda,” he concluded.