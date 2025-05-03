APC Will Have Implosion – PDP South South Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South South Chairman, Emma Ogidi, has said the mass defection into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would bring its downfall.

Naija News reports that Ogidi described APC as a shark-infested river that cannot survive implosion.

In an interview with Vanguard, the Caretaker Chairman of PDP in South South also described his party’s politicians who defect to APC as survivalists.

“Of course, there would be an implosion there. The APC is a shark-infested river. I can tell you that for free. I can tell you that the PDP people who left are survivalists.

“Check them; all the successful people there try to maintain their integrity, but when they go deeper, they will still be infected, so I believe they will come back, and of course, we are always ready,” he said.

The South South PDP leader expressed worry over the remarks of Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State. He, however, noted that the party had had a majority governors and did not win election.

He added that the increase in APC governors cannot guarantee their electoral victory.

“It is very worrisome; we are worried, but let me tell you, there was a time PDP had about 27-29 governors, and we lost. So, the increase in APC doesn’t mean they will win the election.

“If you want to know, the ordinary man has the answer. Except that they did not vote or their votes were not allowed to count, the APC would not win the next elections.

“The ordinary man is suffering; you can’t play politics with hunger. When you are hungry, you are hungry; when there is insecurity, there is insecurity; you cannot politicize that. Which is why I said I cannot go there,” he stated.