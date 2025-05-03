Afenifere Has Nothing To Do With Seyi, NANS – Farotimi

The National Organizing Secretary of Afenifere, Dele Faoritimi, has distanced the organization from a statement credited to it over Seyi Tinubu’s case.

Naija News reported that the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Atiku Abubakar Isah, accused President Bola Tinubu‘s son, Seyi, of mobilizing thugs to assault him.

Though Seyi dismissed the allegation, a faction of Afenifere, in a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Abagun Kole Omololu, accused Isah of making an unfounded claim.

Omololu added that the attack on Seyi was targeted at President Tinubu.

“The obvious conclusion the public should, therefore, draw is that this is a proxy war against the President, his government, and his family by surrogates of the coalition of strange bedfellows cobbled together not for the benefit of Nigeria but to seize power by any means necessary, including sponsoring a vocal local actor like Isah to throw arrows that they are too cowardly to throw using their own names,” he said.

Reacting to a national daily that published the faction’s statement on his 𝕏 handle, Farotimi clarified that Afenifere did not issue any statement on an issue concerning Seyi and NANS.

“I think you should remember that a man capable of manufacturing bishops should have little problem with creating an Afenifere caricature, which would do his bidding and perform circus tricks for him. The Afenifere to which I belong has nothing to do with this,” he wrote.