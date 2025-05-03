2027: ‘The Future Of Nigeria Is In Peter Obi, Other Candidates Are Fake’ – PDP Chieftain, Sowunmi

Ahead of the 2027 election, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has declared that the Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, remains the only genuine candidate.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi made this known during a talk show in Abuja on Friday, organised by some members of the Obidient Movement, powered by the Cyrus Group and the Free Nigeria Foundation, as part of the May Day celebration.

He explained that despite being a member of the PDP, he is aware that the future of Nigeria is in Peter Obi.

According to him, Peter Obi is eager to see Nigeria succeed and actively seeking answers to its problems, unlike others who wait for opportunities they are not yet ready for.

He said, “You know, I am of the PDP, but the future of Nigeria is in Peter Obi. He is the only genuine candidate; all others are fake.

“I am very uncomfortable with the way we are passing the baton between the North and the Southwest, leaving out the crucial Igbo zone, even when Obi, who is the future, is available.”

Also speaking at the event, the Acting National Chairman of the LP, Senator Nenadi Usman, said the party belongs to workers everywhere, in construction sites, hospitals, security, or other sectors.

She emphasised that the LP takes workers’ welfare seriously, listing five key areas: equitable wages, labour rights, health and housing programs for workers, and enforcement of labour laws.

Senator Usman cautioned that a government might claim achievements that do not reflect in the people’s welfare, which would be a failure of governance.

While urging Nigerians to remain steadfast, she added, “Stay the course; don’t sell your birthright for tomorrow’s children.”

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senator, Ireti Kingibe, also criticised Nigerian youths and obidients for not doing enough to take ownership of the country, warning, “You are too quiet, and we are going down in this country.”