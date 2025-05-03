2014 Confab: Bode George Writes Tinubu Over State Of Nigeria

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has urged President Bola Tinubu to adopt the recommendations from the 2014 Constitutional Conference (Confab) as a tribute to Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark.

George made this appeal during a media briefing held on Friday in Lagos.

Adebanjo, the late leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation Afenifere, passed away at the age of 96 on February 14 and is scheduled to be laid to rest today (Saturday) in Ogun State.

Likewise, Clark, the late leader from the Niger Delta, who died at 97 on February 17, will be interred on May 13 in Delta State.

Naija News reports that these esteemed nationalists are recognised for their contributions to the 2014 Constitutional Conference, which former President Goodluck Jonathan organised.

In discussing how to honour their legacies, George emphasised that the most fitting tribute would be to release and implement the resolutions that encapsulate their extensive life experiences for the benefit of the nation.

The retired naval commodore and former military governor of Ondo State noted that he had developed a closer relationship with Adebanjo and Clark during the conference, collaborating with them in the same subcommittee focused on determining the appropriate constitutional system to adopt.

George said, “Mr President, I am appealing to you today, May 2 to release the report of the 2014 Confab for the benefit of the people of this country, in memory of the two old men, to immortalise their names.

“These people (Adebanjo, Clark, and other elder statesmen) are crying to Tinubu to release and implement that report.

“The report was unanimously agreed upon at the plenary session by the delegates. That is where we can achieve peace.

“When I saw all the work — the contributions of these two elders — and look at it, they died three days apart, I am not afraid to say we are going to take over from where they stopped.”

He stressed the nation’s need to reassess the report, given that the current state of affairs seems to be faltering in various sectors such as the economy, politics, and security.

He further remarked that the existing system and constitution are no longer sufficient to fulfil the aspirations of the Nigerian populace.

The elder statesman asserted that enacting the resolutions from the Confab could address many of the pressing issues confronting the country, including corruption, nepotism, sectionalism, and poverty.

Regarding security and economic difficulties, George urged the President to persist in addressing the challenges of hardship and security threats.

He also highlighted the critical need to reform the electoral process to ensure that elections truly represent the people’s will.

In light of the recent departures of several prominent PDP members to the ruling APC, the PDP leader expressed his confusion over the genuine motivations behind these defections.

Nevertheless, he stressed the urgent need to resolve internal conflicts within the PDP to restore confidence in the party.

While calling on PDP leaders to prioritise the collective interests of the party over personal ambitions, George firmly stated that ‘the PDP is not finished.’