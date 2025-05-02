You Are Playing Akpabio’s Script – Natasha Responds To US-Based Activist

Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has responded to allegations made by a United States activist, Sandra Duru, also known as Professor Mgbeke.

Naija News reports that Duru had alleged that Akpoti-Uduaghan offered her ₦200 million to accuse Akpabio of organ harvesting, claiming his involvement in the death of a young girl some years ago.

Reacting to the accusation, Akpoti-Uduaghan described the allegation as unfounded. She disowned the voice effects used in a livestreamed video on Facebook by Duru, saying they are false.

Speaking via a statement, the embattled senator promised to respond to all the allegations against her in due time.

Akpoti-Uduaghan in a statement said, “I have carefully watched a livestream which was done by one Sandra C Duru on facebook, on May 1st, 2025.

“The content of the livestream including the voice effect credited to me are entirely untrue, and most manipulated to serve Sandra Duru’s ulterior motive of playing the script of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“To the best of my knowledge, those words used are false and did not emanate from the natural cause of any contact involving me.

“It was from recent research that I also found out that the person who now represents herself as Sandra Duru is the same person who operated as Prof. Mgbeke on Facebook.

“In the nearest of time, I will respond to the unfounded allegations made therein.”