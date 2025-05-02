Why Tinubu Should Be Given Second Chance – Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu a second chance.

Naija News reports that Dogara said the President took courageous decisions for the benefit of the nation’s economy.

Dogara, who was a guest at a public lecture in commemoration of the 65th birthday of Archbishop John Praise, commended the President’s decision on the subsidy.

While noting the hardship Nigerians face daily as a result of the President’s policy, he stated that there is no decision without pain.

“If you look at it, for me it was a courageous decision to do away with subsidy. Now there’s no decision that is not painful.

“I understand the difficulties, the challenges. So many families go to bed at night, you know, hungry. I have seen that.

“This is a time for governance. Let’s give this man an opportunity to perform again for some time, and then we will see what happens. And then we can make our judgments,” he said.

The former Speaker of the House of Reps, however, emphasized the need for Nigerians to be allowed to decide who wins in 2027 election.

“But for me, you know, I want a situation where the President can win by the power of his example, not by the example of his power, to say that I’m forcing myself because I have my hands on the levers of the coercive apparatus of the state. No, but he should win on account that he has done very well and that a lot of people in this country support him.

“And I think he has the opportunity, because some of the reforms he has initiated, it will take courage, and he has demonstrated that courage,” he stated.

Another speaker at the public lecture, John Dara, said the President has demonstrated leadership and courage that has increased revenue to the national coffers.