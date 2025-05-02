‘We Look Like A Region Of Voters That Are Used Every Four Years’ – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

The former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to President Bola Tinubu in the Office of Vice President Kashim Shettima, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has shed light on the key expectations of the northern region regarding the current administration.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Baba-Ahmed stated that the northern region expects President Tinubu to tackle several pressing issues, including insecurity, poverty, unemployment, and drug abuse.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed, in his take, claimed that the North feels increasingly marginalised

Speaking on the region being marginalised, Baba-Ahmed said, “The North wants Tinubu to fix its problems, such as insecurity, poverty levels, joblessness, and drugs. The North demands attention.

“I attended a meeting yesterday of the ACF and the language and atmosphere were different from any other I have seen.

“My group, the Northern Elders Forum, is the more militant group, but the one I attended yesterday was unique in the manner with which people spoke.

“Not hostility, just a demand – the North demands attention as of right, as a part of this country, we demand more attention to insecurity, poverty levels are rising, we are beginning to feel marginalised.

“We look like a region of voters that are used every four years when politicians come around and say we will give you a little bit of rice, Macaroni, and money, we are reduced to voters and remembered only when elections are around.

“With two years to go, the North is saying to Tinubu, look at us, we matter – this country is breaking down, every inch of Nigeria is suffering but the North a lot more than others.

“You won’t get it has to be a Northern this time – you won’t get that type of rhetoric, it has to be a better person this time – we want to see someone who has either worked for the North or will work for the North, South-East, South-South, and South-West.”