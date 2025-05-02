We Have Investigated And Charged Prominent Members Of The APC – EFCC Reacts To Allegation Of Targeting Opposition

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu is using the Agency to target members of the opposition.

He described the allegations as distractions aimed at derailing the President’s focus on governance.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television, he stated that there is no political interference in the Commission’s operations, emphasising that a closer look at EFCC’s records would show that more members of the ruling All Progressives Congress are currently facing prosecution than opposition politicians.

He said, “If you check the statistics of our work—investigations, prosecutions, particularly high-profile cases—you will perhaps find more members of the ruling party among those we’ve charged. So, for us to ignore individuals just because they are not in the ruling party would be unfair and unjust.”

The defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor and 2023 PDP vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, and other elected officials to the APC on April 23 had sparked controversy, with some opposition voices alleging coercion via state institutions, including the EFCC

Reacting to the claims, Olukoyede maintained that the EFCC’s track record contradicts the narrative of political targeting.

“You will find prominent members of the APC among those we have investigated and charged. The data speaks for itself,” he said.

He further praised President Tinubu’s leadership style, stating that the President is primarily concerned with performance and accountability from public officials.

“I think Nigerians should appreciate the kind of President we have at this time, and I mean that sincerely—not because I hold this position.

“Those who work closely with the President, including members of the Federal Executive Council and heads of ministries and agencies, know that he’s always asking: ‘What have you done? How much have you recovered?

“He doesn’t have time for political games. People spreading these claims are simply trying to distract a working President,” Olukoyede added.