US-Based Activist Alleges Natasha Offered Her ₦200 Million To Accuse Akpabio Of Organ Harvesting

A US-based activist Dr. Sandra Duru, known as Professor Mgbeke, has presented phone conversation evidence between herself and suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to various global authorities for forensic investigation.

According to The Nation, during a Facebook live broadcast on Thursday evening, Dr. Duru shared excerpts from these conversations, asserting they shed light on the motivations behind the sexual harassment allegations made by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The activist revealed phone logs and messages that contradicted Natasha’s previous statement denying any prior communication between them.

Duru further alleged that Natasha had offered her ₦200 million to accuse Akpabio of organ harvesting, claiming his involvement in the death of a young girl some years ago. This was reportedly suggested after her efforts to pursue the sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio faltered.

Calling for an investigation by international security agencies, the IPU, and the Nigeria Police Force, Duru questioned Natasha’s silence for years before suddenly accusing Akpabio. She pointed to the ongoing murder case of Umoren and demanded clarity from Natasha about what she truly knew regarding the incident.

In the hour-long live session, Duru described Natasha’s behaviour as a deliberate attempt to ruin men, accusing her of having no substantial evidence of harassment against Akpabio.

Duru also shared further details, including call logs and messages from Natasha, to underscore her claims.

“One, there is no sexual harassment of any kind, two, there is no evidence of organ harvesting. I told Natasha, you are a pathological liar, you have disgraced us Nigerians. She said Nigerians were G and H – ‘Gullible and Hungry,’ and you want to add to their problems?” Duru stated.

She continued: “I advised her to make peace with the Senate members, but she insisted they wanted to destroy the Yoruba government, though I didn’t understand what she meant by that. A lawyer who is careless with her words, Natasha is not teachable, lacks humility, and moral values. She doesn’t care if it doesn’t go her way. If you disagree with Natasha, you are her enemy. She is on a mission to destroy men. I cannot allow her to destroy our men, our sons, or our girls who follow her blindly. She even called Dr. Oby Ezekwesili a useful idiot,” Duru added.

Duru urged the Nigerian police to investigate Natasha’s false accusations, citing Natasha’s claims that she aimed to pressure the Senate President to step down as part of a wider scheme to dismantle what she described as the “Yoruba government.”

Duru further addressed the death of Umoren, stating, “Umoren died in 2021, and an autopsy confirmed there was no organ harvesting involved.”

The activist also mentioned that she had already informed international bodies about Natasha’s claims regarding the murder, urging Natasha to clarify her involvement or knowledge of the incident.

According to Dr. Duru, one of the key reasons behind Natasha’s actions, as discussed during their calls, was a desire for a political position, with Natasha reportedly being promised either the governorship of Kogi State or a Ministerial role in Petroleum Resources if she succeeded in her mission to remove the Senate President.