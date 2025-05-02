UEFA Insists San Mames Stadium In Bilbao Remains Europa League Final Host

UEFA has confirmed that there will be no changes to the venue for the upcoming Europa League final, even if both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manage to secure their spots in the match.

The 2024-2025 UEFA Europa League final is set to take place at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao and has sparked aspirations among Athletic Bilbao supporters to see their team lift the trophy on home turf.

However, those dreams are about to shatter as Athletic Bilbao faced a disappointing exit, losing 3-0 to Manchester United in the first leg of the semifinals.

As it stands, Manchester United appear poised to face fellow Premier League side, Tottenham in the final, following a strong performance by Spurs, who recorded a 3-1 lead against Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of their semifinal clash.

This potential matchup between two heavyweight teams of the Premier League has prompted discussions about the adequacy of San Mames as a venue, particularly considering the large number of travelling fans from both clubs.

Despite these concerns, UEFA has reiterated its commitment to hosting the final at the 51,000-seat San Mames, emphasizing that there are no plans to relocate the event, regardless of which teams qualify.

Regarding ticket distribution, a total of 41,000 tickets out of an available 49,600 will be allocated directly to fans and the general public for purchase.

Each of the two finalist teams can expect to receive up to 15,000 tickets for their supporters, while the remaining tickets will be made available for sale directly to football fans around the world.