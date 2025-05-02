Trump Renames World Wars Anniversaries

President Donald Trump, on Thursday, renamed the First World War (WW1) and Second World War (WW2) anniversaries, known as Veterans Day, to Victory Day.

Naija News reports that Victory Day, observed by the European Union on May 8 and in former Soviet countries on May 9, marks the anniversary of the formal acceptance of Germany’s unconditional surrender.

The war continued in Asia until the surrender of Japan in early September 1945 after the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

President Trump, justifying his decision, stated that many of the Unites States allies celebrate the days as victory days, but the US, which “did more than any other country” do not celebrate the days.

“Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II,” his post added.

According to Punch, November 11 was originally named “Armistice Day” by former US President Woodrow Wilson to mark the anniversary of 1918 armistice ending the armed conflict in World War I.

Trump said the days would be recognized as public holidays in honour of US military men and women who fought in the wars.

“We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything — That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore, that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!” Trump declared.