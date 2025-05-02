Tragedy As Nigerian Nurse Dies In UK Apartment

The Nursing community in the United Kingdom (UK) and Nigeria have been thrown into mourning following the death of a Nurse identified as Nnena Miriam, based in Leeds.

Naija News learnt that Fellow Nurses Africa, an organisation dedicated to advancing the nursing profession in Africa, in a statement on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, disclosed that the police found Miriam dead in her apartment after a missing person report was filed.

The organisation stated that one of Miriam’s close friends filed a missing person report after concerns were raised about her sudden absence from work and repeated unanswered calls.

The police were said to have later found the Nurse’s lifeless body in her home.

It was further stated that Miriam had just returned to the UK after her introduction ceremony in Nigeria, ahead of her traditional marriage.

Colleagues described Miriam as one who practised her profession with a beacon of kindness, dedication, and resilience.

The statement read, “It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we report the sudden passing of one of our own, Nnena Miriam, a dedicated and professional nurse based in Leeds, United Kingdom.

“Nurse Miriam was found dead in her room earlier this week under heartbreaking circumstances. According to reports, her last shift was on Sunday of last week.

“Alarm bells were raised when her close friend tried reaching out to her repeatedly from that Sunday without success. Growing increasingly worried, the friend filed a missing person report—only for the police to later discover her lifeless body in her apartment.

“Tuesday, April 29, was meant to be her special day — a day of joy, celebration, and new beginnings.

“Instead, her sudden death has left colleagues and loved ones overwhelmed with unspeakable grief and unanswered questions.

“Her untimely passing is a profound loss to the healthcare family she served with pride and to the many patients whose lives she touched with care and compassion.

“As the investigation continues, we join the family, friends, and the global African nursing community in mourning this tragic loss.”