Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 2nd May, 2025

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday acknowledged the severe economic hardship facing Nigerians, including rising living costs, hunger, insecurity, unemployment, and the pressure on families to make ends meet.

Speaking at the national May Day celebration (Workers’ Day) held at Eagle Square, Abuja, and represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, the President recognised the challenges as “real, critical, and requiring definite solutions.”

Naija News reports that he assured Nigerians of his determination to address these issues.

While acknowledging that the global economic climate is challenging, Tinubu highlighted the particularly severe impact on Nigeria’s citizens.

The President further emphasised his administration’s commitment to tackling these issues with policies aimed at job creation, poverty alleviation, economic growth, and support for the most vulnerable Nigerians.

At the 2025 May Day celebration held at Eagle Square in Abuja, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) called for a general extension of the retirement age for all civil servants nationwide.

Speaking during the event, NLC President, Joe Ajaero, urged the federal government to harmonise the retirement policy across all sectors of public service.

This is not the first time the NLC is advocating for this reform. In 2023, Ajaero told The PUNCH that the union would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to engage with President Bola Tinubu on the matter.

Currently, government-employed teachers across the country are benefiting from the increased retirement age following a policy signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) announced on Thursday that only ₦28.8 billion was allocated to students across various tertiary institutions, despite ₦100 billion being released to these schools by the Federal Government.

The anti-corruption agency indicated that preliminary investigations revealed that at least ₦71.2 billion had been misappropriated by the management of several universities responsible for handling these funds.

Naija News reports that the commission’s spokesperson, Demola Bakare, informed reporters in Abuja that key stakeholders, including the Director-General of the Budget Office and the Accountant-General of the Federation, have been summoned over the development.

Bakare further mentioned that senior officials from the Central Bank of Nigeria, along with the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), have also been invited to provide necessary documentation and clarifications pertinent to the case.

Senior Special Assistant On Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has dared a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, to counter his statement about collecting over ₦500 million from former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as campaign Spokesperson during the 2023 election.

Naija News reports that Lere, during an interview on Arise Television on Thursday, May 1, 2025 said, “Dele Momodu was Atiku’s spokesperson, and he collected money , he cannot tell me that he did not collect money. He collected more than N500 million and I challenge him to say it to my face that he had not collected more than N500 million from Abubakar, don’t be the one to defend him.”

Speaking on Atiku’s plan coalition ahead of the 2027 election, Lere said all the talks about a coalition are geared towards the interest of the former Vice President.

According to Wike’s aide, with barely a year before the start of the campaigns, that coalition is dead on arrival.

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that the explosion at the Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri on Wednesday was triggered by high temperatures and not a terrorist attack.

The incident, which caused widespread concern, was clarified by the Army’s acting Deputy Director of Public Relations, Capt. Reuben Kovangiya.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Kovangiya explained that the explosion occurred in one of the barracks’ ammunition storage facilities due to the ongoing intense heatwave affecting the region.

He reassured the public that the situation had been contained following a swift response from emergency services. Kovangiya also highlighted the coordinated efforts of the Borno State Fire Service and other fire trucks from sister security agencies, who worked together to extinguish the fire.

The President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, has voiced the organised labour’s strong opposition to the proposed tax bills by the Federal Government, arguing that the bills impose excessive burdens on workers’ already meagre allowances.

Speaking at the 2025 May Day celebration in Abuja, Osifo condemned the tax proposals, asserting that they disproportionately target workers while sparing the wealthy and corporate elites.

Naija News understands that he described the bills as “anti-worker” and voiced his concerns about the potential negative impacts on workers.

Osifo criticised the proposed tax measures for their failure to incorporate the input of workers and for placing an undue financial burden on essential benefits such as housing, transport, and medical expenses.

The TUC president specifically opposed the plan to set the minimum taxable income at N800,000 per year, which is just below the National Minimum Wage of ₦840,000 annually (₦70,000 monthly).

Nigerian stylist, Ejiro, who was rumoured missing, has denied any such reports, saying her absence from social media and public life is an intentional decision.

The socialist gave the update in an Instagram video following earlier concerns about her whereabouts and well-being.

Naija News recalls that an entrepreneur identified as Nkechi Harry-Ngonadi, had in a social media post, raised an alarm concerning Ejiro’s sudden disappearance.

Harry-Ngonadi said Ejiro had joined a social media special prayer group, known as Abba’s Heart Ministry, after which she reportedly closed her thriving business, sold all her possessions, and left home without a trace.

She further pleaded with the public to assist with vital information about Ejiro’s whereabouts, adding that she intends to take legal action.

However, Ejiro in the video, said she was never missing, kidnapped or coerced into doing anything against her will as earlier widely reported.

She explained that she had been unaware of the search for her because her social media accounts had been disabled.

The stylist clarified that she intentionally cut off her family and friends because she needed her personal space.

She recounted an incident where she met with her siblings in late January after they began searching for her, which escalated into harassment of her friends and multiple police reports.

Popular Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, has disclosed that he has never been heartbroken.

According to him, he has never been heartbroken because he has never fallen in love with anyone before.

The singer disclosed this while speaking in his latest interview during the inaugural live edition of ‘WithChude’ podcast..

Chude Jideonwo asked; “Did someone break your heart so badly?”

Falz replied “I have never been heartbroken. If you don’t put your legs inside water, can you drown? I haven’t presented my heart that much to be broken. I have been giving small of it ooo.

“But in a romantic way, I have never told somebody ‘I love you’. It is not a sad thing, I’m not devoid of emotion, don’t get it twisted. I have said, oh I really really like you. I just haven’t said ‘I’m in love with you.”

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi, has stated that negativity was the only thing he inherited from his late father.

Naija News reports that Bovi made this known during the inaugural live edition of the ‘WithChude’ podcast.

While discussing his frosty relationship with his late father, who passed away in February 2025, the comedian said negative energy is a pattern in his family.

Bovi said he had detached himself from his father to put an end to the family trend that seemed like a curse.

According to him, the relationship with his late father was loveless, but he forgave him and took care of him before his death.

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria kicked off their 2025 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tunisia in the opening Group B clash at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Akwa United midfielder, Auwal Ibrahim, proved to be the hero of the day, scoring the decisive goal in the 37th minute. His performance not only secured the three points for the Flying Eagles but also earned him the Man of the Match award for his standout display.

Nigeria, aiming for a record-extending eighth Under-20 AFCON title, showed composure and resilience throughout the tense encounter with the Junior Carthage Eagles of Tunisia. Despite several attacking efforts from both sides, Ibrahim’s goal stood as the difference in a tightly contested game.

Reacting to the win, Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo praised the team via his official 𝕏 account, saying, “Congratulations to our Flying Eagles… always good to start the tournament with a win… unto the next.”

