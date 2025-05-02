Terrorism Charges: Nothing Incriminating Was Found With Nnamdi Kanu – DSS Witness Testifies

Department of the State Service (DSS) witness code-named PWAAA, admitted at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, has stated that no weapon of terrorism or violence was recovered from the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, during his arrest on October 14, 2015 at Golden Tulip Hotel, Lagos International Airport.

Naija News learnt that the witness of the Federal Government also informed the court that no arms of public disturbance were recovered from the lady arrested alongside Kanu.

During the cross-examination by Kanu’s lawyer, Kanu Agabi SAN, the witness said all the items recovered were the Biafra nation agitator’s personal property, which may not be ordinarily offensive, but the defendant’s intention may be something else.

PWAAA also told the court that he did not analyse any of the items because his mandate was to enforce an arrest and obtain a statement from Kanu.

In answering a question, the DSS operative admitted to analysing the defendant’s cell phone, but the analysis report was not made available to the court because it was immaterial.

The witness further admitted that in the 10 years the items were impounded, the properties may have lost their value and become useless.

Naija News reported that items recovered from Kanu and admitted as exhibits are; 1 Black laptop, 2 Multi mix transmitters, 1 Mini white Apple iPad with pouch, 1 Grey Apple iPad with pouch, 1 Grey MacBook with pouch, 1 Grey MacBook with case, 1 Mini drone sound wave speaker, 2 Mini white speakers, 1 Large computer mouse, 1 White adaptor, 1 Laptop adaptor and1 Carton bag with laptop.

Others are 2 3G modems, 2 Glo modems, 1 Glo Hawaii modem, 1 MTN modem, 1 Etisalat modem, 1 Flash drive, 1 Camcorder, 1 Hand recorder in a black pouch, 1 MacBook Pro adaptor, 1 Mic stand, 1 Phillips headphone, 1 Radio Sharp mic with cord, 1 Pro sound mic with cord, 1 4G LTE modem, a bunch of cards, 1 Power adaptor for mixer, 1 Easy Blaze white modem, 1 Samsung phone,1 Black Motorola phone and1 Nokia phone.

Also found on him are 1 Black Samsung phone, 1 Black phone, 1 D-Link black modem, 1 8GB flash drive, 1 Extension wire adaptor, 1 Pair of shoes, 1 Belt, 1 Pair of ciderwood sneakers and 1 Footwear.

Other items are 1 Black Softech wristwatch, 2 Singlets, 1 Sealed Hermes perfume, 1 Trinket, 1 Pokham perfume, 1 Fredrick Peckham wristwatch, 1 Diesel wristwatch,

1 Alexander Christy collection wristwatch,1 Club wristwatch, and 10 items.

The last set are 3 Bank MasterCards, Copies of documents, 1 Copy of IPOB complementary card, Documents tagged IPOB, 1 White clipper, 1 Bottle of medicine, 1 Oman perfume, 2 Mini scented oils, 1 Empty black purse, 1 Nigerian passport bearing the names Okwu Kanu Nwannekaibeya Nnamdi Ngozichukwu and1 British passport bearing the name Okwu Kanu Nwannekaibeya, 1 Black purse, 1 Passport holder, 1 Card holder, 1 Box of Rocarden wristwatch and 4 Bundles of cords.