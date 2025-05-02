Simon Ekpa Will Be Extradited Soon – DSS Says As Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

A prosecution witness on Friday informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, would soon be extradited from Finland to Nigeria to face trial over his involvement in the agitation for Biafra.

The witness, identified as PW-AAA, a Department of State Services (DSS) operative who arrested Nnamdi Kanu in a Lagos hotel in 2015, disclosed this during cross-examination by Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN.

PW-AAA’s real identity was withheld for security reasons.

The witness confirmed that no weapons were found on Kanu or the woman arrested alongside him. However, he claimed that the nature and volume of the materials recovered, including electronic gadgets and documents linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), could suggest intentions beyond ordinary use.

“Although the items may not be offensive on their own, the intention behind them could be,” he said.

He also told the court that he did not personally analyse the recovered items, stating that his role was limited to effecting Kanu’s arrest and obtaining his statement.

Earlier, the Federal Government tendered a list of items retrieved from Kanu during his arrest, which were admitted by the court as exhibits.

The items include:

Electronic Devices: One black laptop, two multi-mix transmitters, two Apple iPads, two MacBooks, a mini drone sound wave speaker, several modems (Glo, MTN, Etisalat, D-Link), a flash drive, a camcorder, and multiple adaptors.

Phones and Accessories: Samsung, Motorola, and Nokia phones, a radio sharp mic, headphones, microphones with cords, a hand recorder, and an extension wire.

Documents and IDs: A British passport and Nigerian passport bearing the name Okwu Kanu Nwannekaibeya Nnamdi Ngozichukwu, IPOB membership cards, and other IPOB-tagged documents.

Personal Effects: Shoes, belts, wristwatches (Diesel, Club, Fredrick Peckham, Alexander Christy), perfumes, medicine, singlets, and wallets.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the trial to May 6, 7, and 8 for the continuation of cross-examination.

The trial is part of the ongoing case against Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed IPOB group, who is facing terrorism-related charges.