Reps Invite Zamfara, Benue Govs, States’ Assembly Leaders For Crucial Meeting

The committee on Public Petitions of the House of Representatives has invited the Governors of Zamfara and Benue states, along with the leadership of their respective Houses of Assembly, to appear before them on Thursday, May 8.

The purpose of this invitation is to discuss the rationale behind the potential takeover of their functions by the House of Representatives.

This information was shared in a statement released by the committee’s head of Media, Chooks Oko, on Friday.

Naija News reports that the invitation follows a petition from the Civil Rights Organisation, Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law, which has requested that the House consider assuming control over the functions of the two Houses of Assembly.

The summons, personally signed by Committee Chairman, Mike Etaba, noted that the invited parties were already aware of the facts of the case.

He said, “Ours is to ensure that the rule of law is upheld at all times. The parties have a wonderful opportunity to state their cases clearly so that Nigerians can know what is going on. Anarchy would never be given any space in our polity.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has emphasised the need for elected officials to be trained in acts of governance.

Naija News reports that Senator Jibrin said it was the training of the 4th National Assembly members at the return to democratic governance in 1999 that made the lawmakers active and vibrant.

The Deputy Senate President stated this when he hosted the Director General of The Progressives Institute (TPI), Lanre Adebayo, and his management team in his office on Wednesday.

He pledged that the Senate would support TPI, which was established by the current leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its task of providing training to emerging young Nigerians on democracy.

According to him, it was America’s National Democratic Institute that invited lawmakers of the 4th republic for training, stating that the training empowered the lawmakers for 4th republic governance.