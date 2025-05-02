Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria

As of the first week of May 2025, the price of refilling cooking gas, also known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Nigeria varies across regions and suppliers.

Notably, Rainoil, a prominent gas station, offers LPG at approximately ₦1,050 per kilogram. This price point is competitive compared to other retail outlets in the country.

Rainoil’s pricing for LPG stands at ₦1,050 per kilogram, aligning with the rates observed at other major gas stations such as Matrix (Lagos) and Rainoil.

Other suppliers sell their product at a higher price. These variations reflect differences in distribution costs, regional demand, and logistical factors.

Depot prices for LPG have shown fluctuations in recent days. For instance, on April 28, 2025, the landing cost of petrol was ₦872 per litre, and on April 29, it was ₦868 per litre.

These changes can influence the retail price of LPG, as they affect the overall cost structure for marketers and importers.

LPG prices exhibit regional disparities due to factors like transportation costs, local demand, and supply chain dynamics. For example, in Lagos State, the price of cooking gas fell to approximately ₦13,750.00 for a 12.5kg cylinder as of April 2025, down from ₦17,283.58 in November 2024.

This reduction translates to about ₦1,100 per kilogram. In contrast, prices in other states such as Rivers, Osun, and Benue have remained higher, reflecting local market conditions.

Here is the updated cost breakdown based on the new price of ₦1,050 per kilogram:

1kg of Cooking Gas: ₦1,050

3kg of Cooking Gas: ₦3,150

5kg of Cooking Gas: ₦5,250

10kg of Cooking Gas: ₦10,500

12.5kg of Cooking Gas: ₦13,125