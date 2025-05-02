Price Of Bag Of Dangote, BUA, Other Cement This Week

As of April 2025, the Nigerian cement market has experienced notable fluctuations, influenced by factors such as inflation, production costs, and regional distribution challenges.

Below is an updated snapshot of the prevailing prices for major cement brands:

BUA Cement

Price Range: ₦8,000 – ₦8,500 per 50kg bag

Overview: BUA Cement maintains competitive pricing, making it a popular choice among builders. Prices may vary based on location and market conditions.

Dangote Cement

Price Range: ₦8,200 – ₦8,700 per 50kg bag

Overview: Dangote Cement is renowned for its quality and durability. Prices tend to be lower near production plants but higher in regions requiring extensive distribution.

Lafarge Elephant Supaset Portland Limestone Cement

Price: ₦10,000 per 50kg bag

Overview: This cement is formulated for sandcrete block and precast concrete applications, offering high strength and durability.

revolvedepot.com

Lafarge Watershield Waterproofing Cement Chemical Admixture

Price: ₦11,000 per 50kg bag

Overview: Lafarge’s Watershield Cement is designed to address water seepage and dampness issues, providing enhanced durability for structures exposed to moisture.

Lafarge Waterproof Cement

Price: ₦11,500 per 50kg bag

Overview: This cement variant offers high strength and is suitable for both interior and exterior concrete applications, ensuring resistance to water penetration.