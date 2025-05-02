Business
Price Of Bag Of Dangote, BUA, Other Cement This Week
As of April 2025, the Nigerian cement market has experienced notable fluctuations, influenced by factors such as inflation, production costs, and regional distribution challenges.
Below is an updated snapshot of the prevailing prices for major cement brands:
BUA Cement
Price Range: ₦8,000 – ₦8,500 per 50kg bag
Overview: BUA Cement maintains competitive pricing, making it a popular choice among builders. Prices may vary based on location and market conditions.
Dangote Cement
Price Range: ₦8,200 – ₦8,700 per 50kg bag
Overview: Dangote Cement is renowned for its quality and durability. Prices tend to be lower near production plants but higher in regions requiring extensive distribution.
Lafarge Elephant Supaset Portland Limestone Cement
Price: ₦10,000 per 50kg bag
Overview: This cement is formulated for sandcrete block and precast concrete applications, offering high strength and durability.
revolvedepot.com
Lafarge Watershield Waterproofing Cement Chemical Admixture
Price: ₦11,000 per 50kg bag
Overview: Lafarge’s Watershield Cement is designed to address water seepage and dampness issues, providing enhanced durability for structures exposed to moisture.
Lafarge Waterproof Cement
Price: ₦11,500 per 50kg bag
Overview: This cement variant offers high strength and is suitable for both interior and exterior concrete applications, ensuring resistance to water penetration.