Peter Obi Is Not My Godfather – Valentine Ozigbo

A former chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Valentine Ozigbo, has declared that the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has never been his godfather.

Ozigbo, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the submission on Friday during an interview with Channels Television.

Naija News recalls that upon defection, Ozigbo contested and lost the APC ticket for the 2025 Anambra State governorship election.

I don’t have a godfather, I’ve never had one. I have friends, I have mentors, I have leaders.

I consult, I decided to go into politics. Nobody prompted me. I spent almost eighty per cent of the funds.

Prompted specifically by the anchor on the role of Peter Obi in his political career, Ozigbo responded that “Peter Obi has never been my godfather.”

The former governorship aspirant emphasized that if Peter Obi were to be his godfather, he would be funding him, but that is not the case.

“Peter Obi is a leader I respect. Somebody who was a Governor, who did well, and I had to pay homage. So if Peter Obi was my godfather, he would have to fund me. He doesn’t fund me,” Ozigbo added.