Pep Guardiola Plans To Take Break From Football After Spell At Man City

Manchester City’s manager, Pep Guardiola, has announced his intention to take an extended break after his tenure with the Premier League club ends.

Pep Guardiola, who is currently 54-year-old, has carved a remarkable legacy during his nine-year stint at the Etihad Stadium, which stands as the longest coaching period of his illustrious career.

Before taking the helm at City, Guardiola achieved significant success with FC Barcelona over four years, followed by a successful three-year period at Bayern Munich, where he solidified his reputation as one of the game’s preeminent tacticians.

Last year, he secured a two-year contract extension, binding him to Manchester City until 2027, a testament to his profound impact on the club.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Guardiola expressed a contemplative outlook on his future, stating, “After my contract with City, I’m going to stop. I’m sure of that. While I don’t know if I will fully retire from coaching, I am certain that I will take a break.”

He reflected on his legacy, saying, “I want people to remember me however they want. All coaches strive to achieve greatness so that their contributions to the sport are memorable. However, I take solace in the belief that fans of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and City found joy while watching my teams play.”

Guardiola further emphasized the importance of enjoying the journey rather than obsessing over legacy, saying, “I don’t think we should ever live thinking about whether we’re going to be remembered.”