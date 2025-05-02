Opposition Figures Express Mixed Reactions Ahead Of FBI’s Planned Release Of Files On Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday dismissed the growing anticipation and criticisms surrounding the upcoming release of files by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) regarding President Bola Tinubu’s past.

The party labelled the critics and opposition figures as “clowns,” dismissing their claims as sensational.

Naija News reports that the U.S. court’s ruling that ordered the FBI and DEA to release the files on May 2, 2025, related to a 1990s drug trafficking investigation has triggered widespread speculation.

Despite the media frenzy, the Presidency maintains that the released documents pose no new threat to President Tinubu’s reputation.

The Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that government lawyers are reviewing the court’s order.

However, he emphasised that the documents are unlikely to offer any surprising revelations. “There will be no surprises in the files,” Onanuga said, asserting that the investigation’s details have been in the public domain for over three decades.

The planned release of the documents has sparked mixed reactions, particularly from opposition figures. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, through his media aide, Paul Ibe, expressed that Nigerians were eagerly awaiting the report.

“Nigerians have been anxious ever since the issue was first raised in 1999 by the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi. Now they want to see the full report. It’s understandable,” Ibe stated.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) also weighed in, with its National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, advising caution.

“We should read the report before judging its impact. I think many people may end up disappointed—it may not contain anything spectacular,” Johnson said, referencing a Yoruba proverb about tempered expectations.

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor, who spoke with Punch, took a more critical stance.

He warned that the release of the FBI files could reveal the true nature of President Tinubu’s past, adding that such revelations could potentially disqualify him from running in the 2027 elections.

“The anxiety stems from the President’s efforts to keep the FBI files secret. “I pray, for his sake, that the report is not damning. A conviction would violate the Constitution and disqualify him from contesting the election,” Osadolor said.

He also emphasised that the report should serve as a reminder of the importance of transparency, calling it the “hallmark of credible leadership.”

Osadolor questioned why President Tinubu, alleged to have spent years concealing past investigations, would still seek re-election in 2027.

“Nigerians deserve to know if the President has a clean, dark, or complicated past. That knowledge will shape national perception and determine what actions should follow,” he added.

APC Dismisses Allegations, Defends Tinubu

In response to the opposition’s concerns, the APC’s National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, dismissed the criticisms as melodramatic.

“The FBI is not part of Nigeria’s governmental structure. Many of those in the opposition are clowns. They are suffering from post-election trauma,” Basiru said, referencing the opposition’s continued complaints.

He further emphasised that Nigerian laws, not foreign investigations, determine who qualifies to be President.

“No one can be removed from office unless it’s in accordance with the Constitution. “If they want the presidency, they should prepare for 2027 and meet us at the polls. For now, they’re just a bunch of comedians,” Basiru stated.