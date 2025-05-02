NPFL Club, Shooting Stars Debunks Match-fixing Allegations

The management of Shooting Stars Football Club has firmly refuted the serious allegations of match-fixing that were recently made by a radio sports presenter during a program broadcasted on an Ibadan-based station.

The presenter claimed that the Shooting Stars deliberately relinquished a two-goal lead against Katsina United and accused them of intentionally losing the South West derby against Remo Stars, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

These allegations have raised eyebrows and sparked controversy, prompting the club to react against the claims.

In an official statement released on Friday, the Oluyole Warriors condemned the allegations as “baseless, barbaric, and unfounded,” expressing their deep discontent with the unprofessional conduct exhibited by the presenter.

The club emphasized that such remarks tarnish the integrity of the players and the organization as a whole.

“The management feels a strong obligation to address these unsubstantiated claims urgently,” the statement read.

“We categorically disapprove of the presenter’s unprofessional outburst, which included specific references to our matches, our esteemed players, and other individuals he irresponsibly implicated as alleged wrongdoers.”

Furthermore, the club clarified that no representative of Shooting Stars granted an interview to the radio station, leaving them perplexed about how the presenter could concoct such stories.

They specifically refuted the claim that the club’s Chairman, Honourable Babatunde Olaniyan ‘Akoro,’ purportedly offered financial incentives to match officials during recent games.

Note that Shooting Stars are currently sitting in the 11th spot on the league table with 48 points in 35 games.