No Other President Has Remembered The Promise Made To The Igbos After The War Like Tinubu – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has promised President Bola Tinubu that the Igbos will deliver 70 per cent votes in the 2027 election.

According to him, no President has remembered the promise made to the Igbo people after the war like Tinubu has.

Kalu said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, on Friday.

He asserted that Tinubu has fulfilled the promise of rehabilitation, reconstruction and reconciliation made by the military regime of Yakubu Gowon, with the creation of the South East Development Commission.

The Deputy Speaker stated this in Ntalakwu in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State on Friday, during a grand reception held in his honour by the Atuma Grace Movement, a political structure of a former member of the House of Representatives, Emeka Atuma.

Kalu pledged the readiness of the South East to continuously support the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Kalu said, “We are promising the President, 70 to 80 per cent of votes from Igboland. Let us continue to remain as people who love peace and unity. No other President has remembered the promise made to the Igbo people after the war like President Bola Tinubu.

“Fifty years came and passed, administrations came and passed, none of them deemed it right to fulfil those promises made to Ndi Igbo, and only President Bola Tinubu took it upon himself and said, there must be a platform to respond to those proposals made to Ndi Igbo.

“He chose the South East Development Commission which no other President accepted to sign. He answered our problem to enable us to develop the rural communities in Igboland. He signed the SEDC bill into law and has funded it even when naysayers said he wouldn’t. He loves Ndi Igbo and we Igbos remember those who love us.”