Natasha: Tinubu Not Running A Yoruba Government – Afenifere

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has condemned plans by some individuals to sabotage the administration of President Bola Tinubu by labelling it a Yoruba Government.

The groups Organizing Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital stated that Tinubu’s administration is a Nigerian government.

Omololu said this while reacting to a recent revelation by one Sandra Duru.

Duru had claimed that the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was plotting to sabotage the administration of Tinubu by labelling it a Yoruba government.

The statement reads in part ”The recent expose by Dr. Sandra Duru, detailing her conversation with the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, particularly her shocking admission of a clandestine plot to sabotage the administration of His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, which the conspirators have stereotyped as a “Yoruba government,” and thereby stir the embers of division to deny him a second term.

“This is no light accusation. It is a revelation that demands reflection from patriots and repudiation from all who still hold Nigeria dear.

“Let it be said, plainly and without ambiguity, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government is not a Yoruba government.

”It is a Nigerian government. He did not ascend to the presidency by tribal inheritance but by democratic choice — the result of votes cast in faith by Nigerians of every tongue, creed, and religion.

”To label this administration as “Yoruba” and weaponize that label as grounds for sabotage is not only dishonest, but a vile act of tribal opportunism and sedition. We reject it utterly.

“We remind the nation: When President Muhammadu Buhari held office for eight years, no one branded his leadership as a “Fulani government.” No tribal coalition was formed to deny him a second term on the grounds of ethnicity.

“He was allowed to serve out his mandate in full and rightly so. The same principle of equity and continuity must apply now. Let no one demand justice only when it suits them, but deny it when it is owed to others.

“President Tinubu shall serve his full term of eight years, by the will of the good people of this country and under the watch of the Constitution. To suggest otherwise is to play Russian roulette with our national destiny.”