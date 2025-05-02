May Day: Imo Workers Get The Lowest Salary In Nigeria – PDP Slams Uzodimma’s Govt

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that Imo workers receive the lowest salaries in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Lancelot Obiaku, the party urged the State Government to restore dignity to the civil service and enhance its appeal by improving the treatment of workers.

The PDP further criticised the Hope Uzodinma led State Government for allegedly deceiving civil servants through what it described as a deceptive manipulation of the national minimum wage.

The statement highlighted that the pride of the civil service in Imo State has diminished, as workers struggle to meet their daily economic needs while the State government continues a pattern of negligence and poor treatment towards them.

“Clearly, the State is short of workforce, and there is no urgency on the side of the government to rejig it. But what is also important to note is that young people in the State appear not interested anymore in joining the civil service.

“How can they be when Imo workers are paid the lowest salary in the entire Nigeria. People wouldn’t want to be associated with an employee who shortchanges his workers by denying them their promotion benefits and who refuses to actually implement the minimum wage.

“As a party, we have in recent times held the informed position that the Imo State government had yet to implement the old ₦30,000 minimum wage, given that level 10 and 12 workers in various ministries barely earned around ₦50,000 monthly. Today, what we have is a situation where a senior worker earns almost the same as a junior worker.

“If a level 5 worker earns ₦71,000 and a level 12 worker earns ₦73,000, will you call that payment of minimum wage? Where did the tens of thousands that should accrue to the level 12 worker go? Do you know the irony? Workers who are at level 5 and below do not constitute up to 10 percent of the workforce.

“The government payrolled workers from Government House. The labour union and various ministries had no input. No one has seen the salary table with which the government is paying salaries. It’s a fraudulent scheme,” the statement stressed.