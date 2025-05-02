Labour Union Backs Gov Yusuf For Second Term In Kano

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kano State Chapter, has endorsed Governor Abba Yusuf for a second term in office.

The endorsement was given during the 2025 International Workers’ Day celebration held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Speaking at the event on Thursday, the state NLC Chairman, Kabiru Inuwa, hailed the administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers and retirees.

He stated that Yusuf had distinguished himself as a workers-friendly leader, particularly for being the first governor in Nigeria to implement the new ₦71,000 minimum wage.

“This is a bold and unprecedented move in alleviating workers’ hardship, especially in light of the rising cost of living,” Inuwa said.

The NLC chairman also lauded the governor’s consistent payment of salaries and pensions, noting that the administration had cleared a ₦16 billion backlog of retirement benefits inherited from the previous government.

“The recent upward review of the minimum monthly pension from ₦5,000 to ₦20,000 is a testament to the governor’s deep regard for our senior citizens,” the NLC chairman added.

Inuwa further highlighted the recruitment of teachers, approval of staff promotions, and investment in regular training and retraining of workers as key reforms that have rejuvenated the civil service in Kano State.

He said, “These achievements are not just promises fulfilled, but a reflection of the governor’s genuine concern for the labour force.

“Governor Yusuf has earned the trust and support of workers across the state.

“We have seen what the Kano State Government has done to workers. For that reason, I ask, can I start the slogan of Allah ya maimaita (meaning ‘May the Almighty repeat the administration’)?”

The endorsement marks a major show of confidence from the labour community as workers across Kano celebrated what they described as a new era of inclusive and responsive governance.