Labour Party Sets Up Disciplinary Committee To Probe Gov Otti

The Julius Abure-led Labour Party has set a disciplinary committee to probe anti-party activities of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State.

Naija News reports that the probe comes after Governor Otti said Labour Party was rescued from Abure, whom he described as masturbating.

Abure’s faction reached the decision at its National Executive Council (NEC) held on Friday, in Abuja.

A communique at the end of the meeting listed members of the disciplinary committee to include: Chairman, Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi, Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, Barr. Kehinde Edun, Mrs. Dudu Manuga, and Barr. Callistus Ihejiagwa.

“NEC reviewed the anti-party activities of Dr. Alex Otti, the Abia State Governor and other erring members and consequently set up a disciplinary committee,” it read.

The faction also passed a vote of confidence on Abure and members of his national working committee.

“NEC reiterates its support and confidence in the NWC elected at the 2024 National Convention and its belief in the competence and capacity of the NWC elected at the 2024 National Convention, led by Barrister Julius Abure as National Chairman, to continue to steer the Party towards unity, progress and victory in the coming elections.

“NEC commends Nigeria’s Apex Court for standing on the sound principle of the supremacy of political parties, and the sanctity and bindingness of decisions taken by the validly convened recognized organs as created by the Party’s Constitution, in its decision delivered on 04/04/2025.

“NEC expressed its commitment to continue to seek peace and reconciliation within the ranks of the Party and again extends an olive branch to all aggrieved members of the party to sheath their swords in the overall interest of the Party and our dear Nation.

“NEC reiterated its belief in the Nation’s Democracy and the party’s commitment to its growth and deepening as the only means to national development,” the communique added.