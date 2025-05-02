Labour Party Holds Crucial NEC Meeting in Abuja

The Julius Abure-led National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Labour Party (LP) is currently holding an important meeting at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting, which is being chaired by Abure, is supported by the National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk, and the chairmen and secretaries of the party from all 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Although the specific agenda for the meeting remains undisclosed, Vanguard gathered that key issues such as the upcoming Anambra State Governorship Election and the general state of the party will be among the main topics under discussion.

In related developments, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has made a strong statement declaring that he has no intention of leaving the Labour Party (LP) for another political party.

Naija News reports that Governor Otti’s remarks come after several speculations about his potential defection. Speaking in an interview with Arise News, the governor emphatically stated that the LP had been “rescued” from former chairman, Julius Abure.

Governor Otti, who has been a key figure in the LP’s recent revitalisation, challenged Abure’s continued claim to the chairmanship of the party.

He referenced the Supreme Court judgment that, according to Otti, had made it clear that Abure no longer held that position.

Otti said, “Today, we have fought and retrieved Labour. “I said I will send you the Supreme Court judgment. When you finish reading it, you will know that Abure is just masturbating. He is out. You can declare yourself President of Nigeria. Does that mean you are now the president?”