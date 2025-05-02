La Liga: Xabi Alonso Names Players He Wants To Sign For Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso is reportedly preparing a shortlist of two players he wishes to acquire as the manager of Real Madrid, should he succeed Carlo Ancelotti.

Naija News understands that the current head coach of Bayer Leverkusen is considered the leading candidate to assume control of Los Blancos this summer, as Ancelotti is anticipated to depart the Bernabeu to manage the Brazil national team.

According to the Spanish publication AS, Alonso is already strategising for his squad and will request the acquisition of two players: Martín Zubimendi and Florian Wirtz.

Both players are familiar to Madrid’s scouting team, who have monitored their progress for an extended period.

Zubimendi, hailing from Real Sociedad, is said to have a €60 million release clause and is viewed as an ideal replacement to enhance balance and fluidity in the midfield, particularly in the absence of Toni Kroos.

On the other hand, Wirtz, recognised as Leverkusen’s primary creative force, may command a fee of up to €100 million, with Bayern Munich also expressing interest in the German playmaker.

Spanish Media reported on Monday that the incumbent head coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, has agreed to take the helm of the Brazilian national team.

Naija News reports that the experienced Italian manager has one year remaining on his contract with the Spanish club, but following a quarter-final exit in the Champions League against Arsenal and a defeat in the Copa del Rey to rivals Barcelona, he is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti has indicated that a potential departure was likely, stating that his future would be a subject of discussion in the coming weeks after the loss to Barcelona on Saturday.

Reports suggest that Ancelotti is set to assume his new role ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June, departing Madrid before the Club World Cup commences in the United States this summer.

Brazil dismissed Dorival Junior after a significant 4-1 defeat to Argentina in March and currently sits fourth in the South American qualifying standings for the tournament in the US, Mexico, and Canada.