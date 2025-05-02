It Was Deliberately Leaked To Cause Confusion – Kaduna Govt Denies Appointment List In Circulation

Sources within the Kaduna State Government have denied claims that a controversial list of appointees across the 23 local government areas of the state emanated from the office of the governor.

The controversial list which first surfaced on social media had sparked outrage within the Government House and among prominent politicians in the state.

However, speaking to Punch, sources stated that the document, which names alleged political appointees alongside supposed sponsors, some of them prominent politicians, has raised concerns about internal sabotage and the spread of misinformation within the state’s political system.

“The list is not only fake, but was deliberately leaked to cause confusion, erode public trust, and discredit both the governor and the council chairmen,” a senior government official, who pleaded anonymity due to the sensitive nature stated.

Further investigations by the aforementioned publication revealed that the document was allegedly compiled almost two months ago by unknown individuals suspected to be working against the current administration. Some of those named in the list allegedly paid money while believing the appointments were legitimate.

“This fraudulent act is not just a mischief. It has the potential to deceive innocent citizens into thinking these appointments have been formally endorsed.

“The government is investigating the origin of the leak, and those responsible will face the full wrath of the law,” another source within the State Executive Council said.

Political observers say the development may trigger a reassessment of the state’s appointment and vetting processes to forestall future manipulations by political middlemen.