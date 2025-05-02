I’m Not Looking For A Man With Swag And Cash To Splash – Tiwa Savage

Nigerian female Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage, has expressed her opinion about Nigerian men.

Naija News reports that in a recent conversation with GRAM Daily’s ‘Thoughts in a Culli,’ the ‘Koroba’ crooner said Nigerian men have swag but are not romantic.

According to Tiwa Savage, Nigerian men could also be generous, but she is not looking for ‘swag and money’.

She said, “Nigerian men do have swag, but they are not really romantic when it comes down to it.

“They know how to swag and splash cash but I’m not looking for that.”

In other news, afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up on the rift between him and his colleague, Tiwa Savage.

Recall that in January 2024, Tiwa Savage lodged a police complaint against Davido, accusing him of making threats against her after she posted a photo of herself with the mother of the artist’s first daughter.

However, speaking on The BreakfastShow aired on Tuesday, Davido dismissed the notion of any lingering conflict.

He explained that their differences were nothing more than a temporary disagreement.

He said, “That’s my sister, man. She’s cool. I remember when all of us, Me and Tiwa used to stay in the same house.

“That’s like my big sis, like, you know what I’m saying? She saw me as a youngin’, you know what I’m saying?.”