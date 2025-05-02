‘I’ll Do It Again’ – Funke Akindele Declares Interest In Returning To Politics

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker turned politician, Funke Akindele, has revealed her intention to return to active politics, more than a year after her first attempt ended in defeat at the 2023 Lagos State governorship election.

Akindele, who was the running mate to Abdulazeez Adediran (Jandor), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 Lagos governorship race, lost to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the election, Akindele went silent on political matters and deleted campaign-related content from her social media platforms, sparking speculation about her future in politics.

Speaking during the inaugural live edition of the WithChude podcast, Akindele confirmed that her political journey is far from over, declaring her intention to contest again.

“I need to support. I need to give back. That’s why I went into politics,” she said.

“Getting into it, seeing violence and shouting, then I started watching female politicians like Mummy Abike Dabiri and co. The way they speak, and command respect and authority. I’m like, you too go, you can do it.”

The actress noted that her experience in politics taught her courage and expanded her understanding of governance and national issues.

“Fear will only put you in a place. So, all this I learnt from doing politics, and I got to know a lot of numbers. I got educated more and acquired more knowledge,” she said.

“When I want to speak, I speak with statistics and data. So, I’m glad that I went into politics. And ask me if I am going to do it again? Oh, yes.”

Funke Akindele, who is best known for her role in the hit television series Jenifa’s Diary, has remained one of Nigeria’s most influential entertainers. Her foray into politics in 2022 was seen by many as a bold move that could inspire greater youth and female participation in governance.