‘I Cannot Buy Fake Life’ – Portable Rants Over Snub At Headies Award

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has slammed his colleagues after being snubbed at the 2025 Headies Awards.

Naija News reports that Portable, in a viral video online, alleged that his colleagues are buying recognition with money.

Portable criticised the credibility of the Headies award, alleging that they are sold rather than earned, and he will not buy because he prefers to use his earnings on tangible assets.

Taking pride in his recent collaboration with UK rapper, Skepta, Portable argued that true recognition lies in global partnerships, not local awards.

According to him, Skepta and he earned the award, but the organisers refused to give it to them.

Portable further expressed his preference for long-term investments, adding that he cannot buy fake life.

He said, “You’re not successful, you only bought award. They mock me that I wasn’t given the award, but I have money. I use it to buy my cars. I’m successful. I’ve dropped an album. Are you more successful than I am? Who listens to your music?

“Skepta and Portable, we are the owners of the award, but they said they won’t give us.

“I would use my money to buy land, buy houses, I cannot buy fake life.”