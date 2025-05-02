‘I Almost Lost It Mentally Over Social Media Insults’ – Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress cum movie producer, Funke Akindele, has opened up about how she almost lost her mental health due to social media insults following the death of a cast of ‘Jenifa’s’ Dairy, Jumoke Aderounmu.

Naija News reports that the thespian, during the inaugural Live edition of the ‘WithChude’ podcast, said she is a strong woman and aware of social media bullying and insults.

However, she was unable to bear the social media insults resulting from Jumoke’s death because she was going through depression at the time.

The actress turned politician said she took her phone, entered a room and went live on Instagram to address the allegation of neglecting Jumoke before her demise.

She said, “I see all the insults on social media… and I am a strong woman (but) it got to a stage when I almost lost it mentally when people called me out for something I didn’t do when an actress on ‘Jenifa’ passed on and people said I didn’t help her… and I was already depressed myself.

“So I took my phone, entered the room and locked the door so that Juliana and co couldn’t open the door.

“Some people lock the door and go and kill themselves. I thank God I only locked the door to go on live video.”