How Tinubu Predicted PDP’s Collapse In Delta – Sen. Nwoko

Delta North Senator, Ned Nwoko, has said President Bola Tinubu predicated the collapse of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his state in January.

Naija News reported that Senator Nwoko was elected under the PDP but defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Monday, APC welcomed Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, along with their political structures.

The APC National Chairman, Umar Ganduje and Vice President Kashim Shettima, who welcomed the defectors, described the mass defection as a tsunami.

According to Nwoko, in a statement on his 𝕏 handle, on Friday, it was on New Year Day that Tinubu told him that if he defects to the APC, many others would follow him.

“January 1st, before an elite gathering of past and present leaders of the National Assembly in Lagos, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a statement that would echo louder with time, ‘If Senator Ned Nwoko joins the APC, all the red caps will follow him‘.

“It sounded lofty, almost mythical, but today, that statement is no longer a prediction, it is Delta’s living, breathing reality,” he said.

He explained that when it was clear to him that PDP could not guarantee his desire for Anioma State to be created from Delta, he decamped to the APC. His defection, he said, resulted in the collapse of PDP in the state.

“For Senator Ned Nwoko, the dream of Anioma State burned brighter than the perks of position. And when the PDP made it abundantly clear that Anioma’s creation wasn’t part of their vision, he walked. Not for applause, not for ambition, but for purpose.

“And just like that, one red cap shifted thousands. Structures fell, old orders crumbled, and the very foundations of the party machine bled from within. It wasn’t a bang. It was a rumble, deep and irreversible.

“The defection wasn’t business as usual. It was a tectonic shift. It started in Delta North, the traditional game changer of every serious Delta election. From ward to ward, LGA to LGA, the exits rolled in like tide after tide. No coercion, no cash-out frenzy, just resignation letters from loyalists who understood the message. It was organic. It was massive. It was real.

“In one brave, calculated move, the entire PDP structure in Delta State was dismantled and marched into opposition. No fire. No fury. Just facts. It remains one of the most profound political realignments in recent memory.

“President Tinubu didn’t guess. He foresaw. He understood the red cap, not just as a cultural emblem, but as a compass of loyalty, identity, and power. He knew that when Ned moved, the red caps would follow. And they did,” he stated.

The Delta North Senator added that the collapse of PDP’s structure should serve as a lesson to the APC.

“The fall of PDP in Delta offers critical lessons. If APC listens, learns, and builds with foresight and inclusion, the road ahead will be smooth. How this merger is managed will determine whether history is applauded or repeated,” he added.