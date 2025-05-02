Fubara, Wike Begin Peace Talks To Resolve Longstanding Feud

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, have initiated peace talks aimed at resolving their protracted political feud.

Naija News reports that the peace talks, which took place at Wike’s residence in Abuja, were facilitated by former Ogun State Governor Olusegun Osoba and current Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

This meeting marks the first significant step toward reconciling the political rift that has significantly impacted the political landscape of Rivers State.

Sources familiar with the discussions revealed to Punch that during the meeting, Fubara made a heartfelt apology for his past actions.

A reliable source, who requested anonymity, disclosed that Fubara, accompanied by the two Ogun governors, “prostrated and begged the FCT Minister for forgiveness.”

The talks are expected to continue, with both politicians scheduled to meet again soon to finalise the reconciliation process.

The longstanding political crisis between Fubara and Wike has caused significant instability in Rivers State over the past two years.

This division ultimately led President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in the state on March 18, 2025. In response to the crisis, the President appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as the sole administrator to oversee the state’s affairs.

The state of emergency declaration was approved by the National Assembly on March 20, despite facing strong public backlash. In response, 11 PDP governors filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutionality of the decision.

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor, while speaking with Punch, urged Fubara not to compromise the interests of Rivers State for personal political gain.

Osadolor acknowledged the importance of the peace talks but cautioned that the integrity of the state must come first.

“The issue began as a personal dispute but escalated into a national matter, involving constitutional overreach.

“If Fubara’s apology was out of respect for African tradition, that’s fine. But he must not sacrifice the interests of Rivers State for his own position,” Osadolor said.

Osadolor also criticised President Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency, calling it both unjustified and constitutionally flawed.

He argued that Rivers State, which had been relatively peaceful, was unfairly singled out for such drastic measures while other states with more significant security concerns did not face similar actions.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has also expressed support for the peace talks, commending its leaders for their role in mediating the dispute.

The APC’s Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, praised the party’s leadership, stating that the peace effort was not motivated by political interests but by a desire to ensure stability and good governance in Rivers State.

“For APC leaders to broker peace, it shows our commitment to unity and good governance.

“Our party understands the importance of peace in governance and aims to promote peaceful coexistence, regardless of the individuals involved,” Ibrahim said.