Former LG Chairman Stabbed To Death In Bauchi

A former Chairman of Jama’are Local Government Area in Bauchi State, Isa Muhammad Wabi, has been stabbed to death.

Confirming the incident, the Bauchi State Police Command in a statement by its spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed that Wabi was killed on Friday morning in an attack allegedly involving acquaintances of his son, Abdulgafar Isa Mohammed, aged 24.

Naija News reports that Wakli also revealed that one of the suspects, Ajebo, was found unconscious at the scene, likely due to retaliatory action.

The PPRO said that Abdulgafar Isa Mohammed has been taken into custody for questioning and has cooperated, providing valuable information to the authorities.

Wakil added that the command is conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances of the unfortunate incident and ensure that all responsible parties are brought to justice.

The statement read, “On the early morning of Friday, May 2, 2025, at about 0403 hours, the police command received a distress call from a Good Samaritan concerning an incident involving an attack by a group of youths at Fadaman Mada, located behind the government Girls’ Secondary School in Bauchi.

“In response, a dedicated team of officers was dispatched to the scene. They found Mr Isa Muhammad Wabi, a 66-year-old former Chairman of Jama’are LGA, in critical condition due to injuries sustained in the attack.

“He was promptly evacuated to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for urgent medical attention.

“The investigation suggests that Ahmad Abdulkadir, also known as Abba, and Faruk Malami, referred to as Ajebo, had entered the home around 0300 hours and subsequently conspired to assault Mr Wabi.

“He sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck. He was also taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.”