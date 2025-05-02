FG Halts Sagamu-Iperu Road Work, Gives Reason

The Federal Government has ordered a halt to construction on the 12km Sagamu-Iperu Road adjacent to the Sagamu Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Naija News reports that the directive was issued by the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, during an inspection of road projects in Lagos and Ogun states on Thursday.

He expressed dissatisfaction with both the quality and pace of the ongoing work.

The contractor responsible for the project has been given a seven-day deadline to address these issues and remove the existing stone base.

Furthermore, Umahi instructed the contractor to utilise the appropriate milling machine and the correct stone base mixture.

He emphasised the need for expedited progress on the project.

The minister noted that the contractor had completed all ramps and retaining walls on certain bridges, but also pointed out that some piers on these bridges exhibited signs of rusted rods.

“That is very dangerous. I am giving seven days, I am leaving behind the design head so that they can work till Sunday to come up with a comprehensive drawing and then costing so that I can appeal to Mr President.

“This is very urgent. If any of them should collapse, it will take multi-billion Naira to get them reconstructed, but now it will take less to get them amended,” Umahi noted.