Ex-Enyimba Star, Chibuike Nwaiwu Win Austrian Cup

Former Enyimba of Aba forward, Chibuike Nwaiwu has helped his club, Wolfsberger AC, to win this season’s Austrian Cup.

In a thrilling final held at the 28 Black Arena, Wolfsberger AC triumphed over Hartberg with a narrow 1-0 victory.

The decisive moment came in the 77th minute when Angelo Gattermayer showcased his aerial prowess by scoring with a powerful header, sealing the victory for his team.

Chibuike Nwaiwu played a pivotal role in the match, actively contributing to the midfield for the full duration of the game.

This victory marks Nwaiwu’s first major European honour, a testament to his hard work and dedication on the field.

Before his time with Wolfsberger AC, Nwaiwu made a name for himself in the Nigerian Premier Football League, joining the team from Enyimba—one of the most successful clubs in Nigeria, boasting nine league titles. He was an integral part of the Enyimba squad that clinched the NPFL title two years ago.

So far this season, Chibuike Nwaiwu has scored four goals and provided one assist in 25 games in all competitions.

Looking ahead, Wolfsberger AC will represent Austria in the upcoming UEFA Europa League, providing Nwaiwu and his teammates with an exciting opportunity to compete on the continental stage.